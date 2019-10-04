Trump suggests creating “our own network” to “put some real news out there”

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at CNN in a speech Thursday, suggesting starting "our own network" to counter the global reach of the media giant and it's "fake" news.

"We ought to start our own network and put some real news out there," Trump said as quoted by the CNN.

Trump added, "We really are, we are looking at that. We should do something about it too. Put some really talented people and get a real voice out there, not a voice that's fake."

Trump also spoke of Voice of America and Radio Free Europe in the past tense.

While complaining about CNN, a frequent target of the president's ire, Trump told an audience in central Florida, "We used to have ... Radio Free Europe and Voice of America, and we did that to build-up our country, and that's not working out too well,” Voice of America reported.

"And we ought to start our own network and put some real news out there because they [CNN] are so bad," he added. "They are so bad for our country."

He did not elaborate on the details of the potential new American news network.

However, it wasn’t clear why the president spoke about the two media organizations in the past tense.

"VOA has always been — and still is — proud of its mission to provide objective, credible news and information to countries around the world that have no other access to it, and to tell America's story overseas," VOA Director Amanda Bennett said in a statement Thursday.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees VOA and RFE, as well as three other U.S. civilian broadcast networks, said, "All USAGM networks support the Agency’s mission of informing, engaging, and connecting people around the world in support of freedom and democracy. Adhering to our journalistic values of accuracy, fairness and balance is fundamental to that mission."

VOA and RFE are US-government funded news media.

