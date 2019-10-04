US Ambassador to Armenia visits NSS Border Troops
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy has visited the National Security Service’s Border Troops.
The NSS said in a news release that the ambassador attended a ceremony of the US government’s donation of border security equipment to the Armenian NSS Border Troops.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 14:42 Deputy minister Terteryan holds farewell meeting with ADB Country Director for Armenia
- 14:36 EU supports Armenian government’s efforts in reforms of justice sector
- 14:35 Mher Abrahamyan elected as new president of Union of Banks of Armenia
- 14:27 Antonio Caldas named new manager of Yerevan FC
- 13:21 Official welcoming ceremony for Armenian President held in Palace of Serbia
- 13:19 Kocharyan taken to hospital for examination again
- 13:04 Criminal case filed over killing of Armenian soldier
- 13:03 Russian journalist arrested in Iran
- 12:25 Parliament adopts resolution calling on Constitutional Court to oust Hrayr Tovmasyan
- 11:54 “Unprecedented number” of fires happened in one year, says Emergency Situations Minister
- 11:16 At least three killed in Ukraine’s transport plane crash near Lvov
- 11:12 Voting of Constitutional Court president’s impeachment resolution starts in parliament
- 10:56 Apple raises iPhone 11 production due to high demand
- 10:37 1-year period inflation totals 0,5% in consumer market in September
- 10:30 Trump suggests creating “our own network” to “put some real news out there”
- 10:30 US Ambassador to Armenia visits NSS Border Troops
- 10:14 Development of Armenian news media network discussed in Yerevan
- 10:00 LIVE: Parliament session
- 09:51 Trump asserts he has 'absolute right' to ask other countries for help probing corruption
- 09:28 Armenian President’s official visit to Serbia begins
- 09:21 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-10-19
- 09:12 European Stocks - 03-10-19
- 09:10 US stocks up - 03-10-19
- 09:08 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 03-10-19
- 09:07 Oil Prices - 03-10-19
11:43, 09.27.2019
Viewed 4930 times Kim Kardashian reveals “big plans” to open SKIMS production in Armenia
19:58, 09.30.2019
Viewed 1932 times President of Iran Hassan Rouhani arrives in Armenia
13:45, 09.30.2019
Viewed 1923 times President Sarkissian congratulates inauguration of world’s largest Yazidi temple in Armenia
22:18, 10.01.2019
Viewed 1700 times Armenian-Russian strategic relations are bound with centuries-old history – Putin
11:24, 09.30.2019
Viewed 1688 times Armenia can become regional electrical energy hub, says Pashinyan