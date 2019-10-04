Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

US Ambassador to Armenia visits NSS Border Troops

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy has visited the National Security Service’s Border Troops.

The NSS said in a news release that the ambassador attended a ceremony of the US government’s donation of border security equipment to the Armenian NSS Border Troops.

