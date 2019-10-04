LIVE: Parliament session

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Parliament is expected to hold a close voting for the impeachment resolution of Hrayr Tovmasyan, the president of the Constitutional Court. The vote will begin at 11:00.

Today's session also includes other bills, including amendments to the tax code.

Tovmasyan’s impeachment resolution was introduced by the ruling My Step bloc and seeks to formally request the Constitutional Court to oust him as Member/Judge, terminating his powers.

Tovmasyan was elected to the Constitutional Court as a member (judge) by the previous parliament. He was then elected by the same parliament to be the president of the court.

The current ruling bloc questions Tovmasyan's objectiveness and argues that he should step down due to his ties to the former government.

