Trump asserts he has 'absolute right' to ask other countries for help probing corruption

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump has announced that he has an “absolute right” to investigate corruption and ask other countries for assistance.

“As the President of the United States, I have an absolute right, perhaps even a duty, to investigate, or have investigated, CORRUPTION, and that would include asking, or suggesting, other Countries to help us out”, Trump tweeted.

“This isn’t about a Campaign, this is about Corruption on a massive scale”, he added.

President Donald Trump said Thursday he wants both Ukraine and China to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

"Well I would think that if they were honest about it, they'd start a major investigation into the Bidens. It's a very simple answer. They should investigate the Bidens," Trump had said according to CNN when asked to elaborate.

"Likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine," Trump added. "So, I would say that President Zelensky, if it were me, I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens."

