LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-10-19

LONDON, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 october:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.47% to $1711.00, copper price down by 0.09% to $5657.00, lead price up by 0.77% to $2106.00, nickel price up by 0.69% to $17610.00, tin price up by 0.76% to $16475.00, zinc price up by 0.26% to $2279.00, molybdenum price down by 0.60% to $25640.00, cobalt price stood at $36500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne