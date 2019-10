Azerbaijani firing kills another Armenian soldier, Armenian side vows retaliation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Contractual serviceman Mushegh Abovyan was killed on October 3 by Azerbaijani fire, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the Defense Minister of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page.

''These Azerbaijani provocations will not remain unanswered. We offer condolences to the relatives and family of Mushegh Abovyan'', he wrote.

Another contractual soldier injured by Azerbaijani firing in Tavush Province on October 1 died in hospital on October 3.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan