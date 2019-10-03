Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

OSCE MG Co-chairs plan a regional visit

OSCE MG Co-chairs plan a regional visit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group plan to pay a regional visit, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova said.

''I can say that with the consent of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs plan to visit the region to hold negotiations and discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement. The dates are still being clarified, we will further inform about them'', Zakharova said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




