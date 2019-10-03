Armenian soldier injured by Azerbaijani fire dies in hospital
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A contractual soldier injured by Azerbaijani firing in Tavush Province on October 1 has died in hospital, ARMENPRESS reports ''Lurer'' news outlet of the Public TV of Armenia (1lurer.am) informs.
- 10.03-20:48 Azerbaijani firing kills another Armenian soldier, Armenian side vows retaliation
- 10.03-20:38 OSCE MG Co-chairs plan a regional visit
- 10.03-20:12 Armenian soldier injured by Azerbaijani fire dies in hospital
- 10.03-20:05 PM Pashinyan highly appreciates Frank Pallone's pro-Armenian activities
- 10.03-19:54 US Embassy invites American dance groups to Armenia
- 10.03-18:41 Hrayr Tovmasyan's motivation was concealing crimes of former government – parliament speaker
- 10.03-18:13 Armenian parliament speaker receives Member of U.S. House of Representatives Frank Pallone
- 10.03-17:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-10-19
- 10.03-17:29 Asian Stocks - 03-10-19
- 10.03-17:19 Armenian PM, Lithuanian Speaker of Parliament discuss cooperation development in Yerevan
- 10.03-17:06 Armenian President congratulates state, public figures awarded for contribution to EAEU development
- 10.03-16:31 Armenian foreign ministry comments on Russian FM’s statement on NK
- 10.03-16:19 Lithuanian PM expected to visit Armenia after New Year
- 10.03-16:08 Armenian President to depart for Serbia on official visit
- 10.03-15:44 President Sarkissian holds meeting with EEC Board Chairman
- 10.03-15:19 President Sarkissian holds meeting with US Congressman Frank Pallone
- 10.03-15:17 President of Artsakh awards servicemen for preventing Azerbaijani sabotage infiltration attempt
- 10.03-15:12 Armenian PM congratulates Iraqi counterpart on National Day
- 10.03-14:52 President Sarkissian hosts delegation led by Lithuanian Speaker of Parliament
- 10.03-14:28 World Congress on Information Technology is a large-scale event, says Armenian PM
- 10.03-13:37 Anti-Corruption Committee to be set up in Armenia
- 10.03-13:36 Ombudsman Beglaryan discusses Artsakh people’s rights protection issues with some CoE officials
- 10.03-13:07 Anti-Corruption Strategy will further strengthen NSS and Police, says PM
- 10.03-13:06 Embassy of India, Russian Armenian University celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary
- 10.03-12:41 Cabinet approves 2019-2022 Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan
11:43, 09.27.2019
Viewed 4871 times Kim Kardashian reveals “big plans” to open SKIMS production in Armenia
19:58, 09.30.2019
Viewed 1905 times President of Iran Hassan Rouhani arrives in Armenia
13:45, 09.30.2019
Viewed 1735 times President Sarkissian congratulates inauguration of world’s largest Yazidi temple in Armenia
22:18, 10.01.2019
Viewed 1655 times Armenian-Russian strategic relations are bound with centuries-old history – Putin
11:24, 09.30.2019
Viewed 1631 times Armenia can become regional electrical energy hub, says Pashinyan