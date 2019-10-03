Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

Armenian soldier injured by Azerbaijani fire dies in hospital

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A contractual soldier injured by Azerbaijani firing in Tavush Province on October 1 has died in hospital, ARMENPRESS reports ''Lurer'' news outlet of the Public TV of Armenia (1lurer.am) informs.




