PM Pashinyan highly appreciates Frank Pallone's pro-Armenian activities

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received U.S Congressman Frank Pallone on October 3.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM welcomed Frank Pallone's visit to Armenia and Artsakh and expressed confidence that this visit will further strengthen his connection with the Armenian people. PM Pashinyan highly appreciated Frank Pallone's activities for the development of the Armenian-U.S. relations and raising issues important for Armenia. Pashinyan also referred to his visit to California and expressed confidence that it will also foster the expansion of cooperation in various spheres between Armenia and one of the largest U.S. States.

Congressman Frank Pallone noted that he is impressed by the non-violent, velvet and popular revolution that took place in Armenia and the democratic process taking place. He emphasized that he will continue his active efforts to give new impetus to the relations between the two countries.

During the meeting the interlocutors referred to the ambitious reform agenda of the Armenian government, the partnership with the USA for its implementation, as well as to the regional developments.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan