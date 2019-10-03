US Embassy invites American dance groups to Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission Christopher Smith launched the Embassy-sponsored American Dance Abroad (ADA) program “FOCUS: USA” on October 3 at the Stanislavsky Theater in Yerevan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the the U.S. Embassy in Armenia.

The U.S. Embassy contributed $50,000 to support the project, produced in cooperation with the High Fest International Performing Arts Festival, enabling the ADA to bring three stellar American contemporary dance companies to perform for Armenian audiences: Doug Varone and Dancers, Bridgman/Packer, and Heidi Latsky Dance. In addition to the performances, this “festival within a festival” also includes master classes, workshops, interaction with Armenian dance companies, and panel discussions.