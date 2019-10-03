Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-10-19

YEREVAN, 3 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.08 drams to 476.24 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.37 drams to 521.29 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 7.32 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.86 drams to 584.87 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 122.76 drams to 22853.9 drams. Silver price up by 0.21 drams to 264.28 drams. Platinum price down by 314.89 drams to 13458.78 drams.