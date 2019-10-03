Armenian PM, Lithuanian Speaker of Parliament discuss cooperation development in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today the delegation of the Seimas (Parliament) of Lithuania led by Speaker Viktoras Pranckietis, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests in Armenia, the PM said Armenia attaches importance to the relations with Lithuania, and the frequency of high-ranking official mutual visits between the two countries in the recent period proves that the Armenian-Lithuanian ties are dynamically developing. “Lithuania is an important partner for Armenia with which we want to develop the ties at bilateral and multilateral formats. We have a big agenda of reforms, and the European Union is one of our key partners in this process. In this respect we attach importance to the development of cooperation with the EU member states, with Lithuania, as well as the exchange of experience which will become more substantive after the ratification process of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA). At the same time we need to work actively to expand our bilateral collaboration”, the Armenian PM said.

Viktoras Pranckietis said the Lithuanian side agrees with the Armenian PM, and the Lithuanian parliamentary delegation arrived in Armenia for this purpose to discuss the cooperation development opportunities. He informed that the Lithuanian PM is expected to visit Armenia next year. “We highly value the deepening of the relations with Armenia both at the bilateral format and within the framework of the EU. Lithuania welcomes the Velvet Revolution, the ongoing democratic processes in Armenia and is ready to assist Armenia’s democracy, share its experience of reforms and achievements, including in the field of anti-corruption fight and judicial reforms”, the Lithuanian Speaker of Parliament said, adding that Armenia and Lithuania can develop the effective cooperation also in economic, scientific, educational, cultural and other areas.

The Armenian PM and the Lithuanian Speaker of Parliament agreed that the dynamic inter-governmental and inter-parliamentary dialogue is a good base to further develop the ties between the two states.

The sides exchanged views on the development and strengthening of democracy. Pashinyan said democracy is an internal belief for Armenia and its people, it’s a value system, not a foreign political orientation, and currently Armenia moves on the path of strengthening its democracy. The PM thanked for the readiness to assist Armenia in this process.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan