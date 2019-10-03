Armenian President congratulates state, public figures awarded for contribution to EAEU development

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A group of state and public figures, as well as public sector representatives were awarded with a medal for the contribution to the development of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the EAEU treaty and the 25th anniversary of the idea of Eurasian integration.

During the award ceremony at the Armenian Presidential Palace President Armen Sarkissian congratulated these persons and stated: “In fact these awards have a multiple value. They are being awarded for your dedicated and high-quality job. This appreciation is given not only by the leadership of Armenia, but also by all member states of the EAEU. By presenting Armenia you have also presented us in a perfect manner”, the Presidential office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President thanked Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan for the effective work.

The awards were handed over by Tigran Sargsyan and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

