Lithuanian PM expected to visit Armenia after New Year

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today received Speaker of the Seimas (Parliament) of Lithuania Viktoras Pranckietis, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The two Speakers held a private meeting during which they discussed a number of cooperation directions.

Welcoming his Lithuanian counterpart in new Armenia, Speaker Mirzoyan said the relations of the two countries are based on common values and vision aimed at developing democracy and human rights. The Speaker thanked the Lithuanian parliament for the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), stating that this agreement is very important for Armenia. Ararat Mirzoyan also thanked for the assistance of the Lithuanian MPs at different international platforms and for the very balanced approach on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement issue.

Viktoras Pranckietis thanked Speaker Mirzoyan for the invitation to visit Armenia. “This is an honor for us, and we want to congratulate Armenia on the Velvet Revolution, as we consider this as a new step towards deepening the partnership with the EU. I think our visit affirms that the development of relations between our countries moves on the right path”, he said. The Lithuanian Speaker of Parliament said his country is ready to cooperate with Armenia at all directions and invited Speaker Mirzoyan to visit Lithuania. Viktoras Pranckietis informed that after New Year the Lithuanian Prime Minister is expected to visit Armenia. “I think your visit will be on the right time”, the Speaker said.

In his turn the Armenian Speaker of Parliament thanked for the invitation, as well as for the support Lithuania is ready to show to Armenia on the path to democracy. “This message is very important for us. We have talked to the Lithuanian Ambassador and already outline the areas where we should concentrate our efforts. We are also ready for cooperation. I want to assure you that the fight against corruption, the democracy, human rights are not just words, but values for us. We were deprived from the opportunity to live in a democratic society for over two decades and we need to fill this gap and never deviate from that path”, Ararat Mirzoyan said.

The Lithuanian Speaker of Parliament said they will continue the cooperation with Armenia at different platforms and different formats.

The private meeting was followed by an extended format meeting during which the Armenian Speaker of Parliament welcomed the Lithuanian delegation and thanked for greatly developing the bilateral relations. Mirzoyan reaffirmed that Armenia is ready and wants to intensify the relations with Lithuania. He attached importance to the parliamentary cooperation, stating that they have already discussed concrete areas with the Lithuanian Ambassador where they can concentrate this cooperation, exchange experience and learn from people. “I think our cooperation should develop based on common values, such as democracy, human rights, free competitiveness, zero tolerance towards corruption. As our partners I want you to know that these are our fundamental values and we will move on this path”, the Armenian Speaker of Parliament said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan