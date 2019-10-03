Armenian President to depart for Serbia on official visit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and spouse Nouneh Sarkissian will depart for Serbia on an official visit today in the evening at the invitation of President Aleksandar Vučić, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

During the visit the Armenian President will meet with the top leadership of Serbia, including President Aleksandar Vučić, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, Speaker of Parliament Maja Gojković and His Holiness, Patriarch Irinej. The meetings and discussions will focus on the mutual partnership agenda of the two countries, the cooperation development opportunities and prospects of the Armenian-Serbian bilateral cooperation.

The agenda of the Armenian President’s trip to Serbia also includes visits to the country’s scientific, technological and educational facilities, as well as a meeting with the Armenian community representatives.

President Sarkissian will also visit the Armenian cross-stone dedicated to the memory of Serbian pilots of the crashed aircraft which provided aid to Armenia during the 1988 Spitak Earthquake disaster days. The Armenian President will also lay flowers at the Memorial of Unknown Soldier.

