President Sarkissian holds meeting with EEC Board Chairman

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials touched upon the results of the recent session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held in Yerevan, as well as the issues on deepening the cooperation within the frames of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




