President Sarkissian holds meeting with US Congressman Frank Pallone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting today with U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone, the President’s Office said.

Sarkissian attached importance to the congressman’s yet another visit to Armenia and his many years of pro-Armenian activities. “You are Armenia’s good friend,” Sarkissian told Pallone.

Sarkissian and Pallone addressed the Armenian-American relations agenda. The Armenian president namely highlighted the US support in the science and technology sector. In this context Sarkissian briefed Pallone on one of the presidential initiatives – ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow), which aims at bringing representatives of leading international information and high-tech enterprises to Armenia and making the country one of the leading global centers in the sector of artificial intelligence and mathematical modelling. Sarkissian said he would be happy to see American enterprises in Armenia as part of the project.

The meeting also touched upon the development prospects and existing challenges in conditions of the parliamentary administration system and the changes that have taken place in the country.

