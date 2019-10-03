President of Artsakh awards servicemen for preventing Azerbaijani sabotage infiltration attempt

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. On October 3, within the frames of the strategic military drills launched in the Defense Army of Artsakh since September 24, tactical drills accompanied by shooting exercises were launched, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan was watching the tactical drills. Before the launch of these drills the President handed over a Medal of Combat Service to servicemen Armen Babayan and Emil Nersisyan for the personal bravery and courage shown during rebuffing the subversive-reconnoitering activities undertaken by the Azerbaijani side on September 23. The President also awarded Defense Army servicemen Paruyr Amirkhanyan and Rafik Ordoyan for shooting down the hostile unmanned aerial vehicle "Orbiter -2", which had infringed the Artsakh Republic state air border during the reconnaissance flight on September 25.

Following the award ceremony Artsakh Defense Minister, Defense Army Commander, Lieutenant-General Karen Abrahamyan introduced the President on the current situation in the conventional battlefield.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





