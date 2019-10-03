Armenian PM congratulates Iraqi counterpart on National Day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on the country’s National Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpres.

The letter says:

“Your Excellency,

I offer my warm congratulations and sincere wishes to you and the good people of Iraq on your country’s National Day.

Armenia is greatly interested in deepening and expanding the warm partnering relations with Iraq for the benefit of the two peoples.

I wish you good health, achievements, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Iraq”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan