President Sarkissian hosts delegation led by Lithuanian Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted the delegation of the Seimas (Parliament) of Lithuania led by Speaker Viktoras Pranckietis, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian welcomed the visit of the Lithuanian parliamentarians to Armenia, stating that the two countries had a common history, have common values and a great potential to deepen the future ties.

Armen Sarkissian said Armenia attaches great importance to the deepening of the cooperation with Lithuania both at bilateral format and within the frames of the EU programs. He valued Lithuania’s support aimed at deepening the cooperation within the framework of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

“Over the history Armenia has acted as a crossroad of civilizations. Currently we are closely cooperating both with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the EU within the frames of the CEPA. This is our advantage. In some sense we also act as a crossroad of cooperation”, the Armenian President said.

The Lithuanian Speaker of Parliament agreed with the President that the two countries and peoples have many commonalities and a common historical trace, highlighting the importance of deepening the mutual partnership directed for the future. He expressed readiness to transfer their experience on partnership with the EU to the Armenian partners, stating that Lithuania is also interested in deepening the Armenia-EU cooperation.

The meeting participants also attached importance to the development of cooperation and implementation of joint projects in education, science, technologies and culture. “We have good traditions of cooperation in science and culture spheres. I would like to see more the Lithuanian culture in Armenia”, President Armen Sarkissian said.

The President also introduced several presidential initiatives aimed at developing science, culture and technologies in Armenia, as well as touched upon the cooperation with international companies within the frames of their implementation.

