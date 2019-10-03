Embassy of India, Russian Armenian University celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of India in Armenia, in collaboration with the Russian Armenian University (RAU), celebrated 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan, the Indian Embassy in Armenia told Armenpress.

The program was organized at the auditorium of RAU. Rector of RAU Prof. Armen Darbinyan inaugurated the event with his inaugural speech on teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

Ambassador K. D. Dewal also expressed some thoughts on relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the modern era. H. E. Mr. Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, M. P. and President of India-Armenia Parliamentarian Friendship Group also spoke on the occasion. Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies at RAU Prof. Garnik S Asatrian expressed his thoughts on teaching of Mahatma Gandhi and Indology studies at the university. Among scholars, Mr. Vahe Gharibyan, Ms. Anush Gasparyan, Ms. Elizaveta Rein also shared their thoughts.

On the sidelines of the event, an exhibition of painting of Mahatma Gandhi was exhibited. All the paintings were made by very young children of schools of Armenia. Winners of the competition were felicitated by Ambassador Dewal. Ms. Inga Simonyan secured 1st prize, Ms. Vanessa Sargsyan 2nd prize, Ms. Liana Shahbazyan 3rd prize and Ms. Marieta Nersisyan secured 4th prize. Event was attended by a large audience of approx. 300 people including students of the RAU, scholars, parliamentarians, representative of the Armenian government, Indian community and others.

Before the event, Ambassador Dewal had a meeting with Rector Prof. Darbinyan and discussed academic collaboration between RAU and Indian Universities.