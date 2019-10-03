Cabinet approves 2019-2022 Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet approved a decision on confirming the Anti-Corruption Strategy of the Republic of Armenia and its 2019-2022 Action Plan.

The most recent Anti-Corruption Strategy of the country was envisaged for 2015-2018, and it expired in December of 2018.

More targeted and radical combat against corruption, public rejection and corruption-free society are the fundamental guidelines of the government’s activities by the February 14th approved government’s action plan. At the same time the government’s action plan envisages that the fight against corruption must be conducted both through strategic actions and the development and transformation of the anti-corruption institutional system.

Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan said at the Cabinet meeting that the new anti-corruption strategy will be aimed at the creation and development of required institutional bases for implementing more targeted combat against corruption, development of the law-abiding and duly image of a public servant, maximal reduction of possibilities for double standards in the regulations of sectoral legislative arena, continuous introduction of transparency and participatory levers, increase of efficiency of discovering corruption cases and introduction of practical mechanisms relating to confiscation of illegally acquired assets.

“At the same time the strategy draws special attention to anti-corruption education and dissemination of a rejection attitude towards corruption through raising awareness. The strategy is especially highlighting the unification of efforts of all stakeholder parties in combating corruption and implementation of coherent unified actions. The adoption of the strategy is expected to maximally reduce corruption as a result of strategic approach, develop the institutional anti-corruption system and create effective mechanisms of combating corruption,” the minister said.

