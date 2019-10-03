Ongoing large-scale strategic drills not related to change of external conjuncture - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia announces launch of 40-day military trainings for private, sub-officer and officer squads reservists who are registered in the first rank of the 1st group of the reserve. These trainings will launch from October 20 to November 30.

Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan said these trainings are announced aimed at improving the military capacities of the citizens registered in the reserve, for their professional training, etc.

A total of 316 citizens will be involved in the trainings.

This decision was adopted during today’s Cabinet meeting.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said these are planned events. “Yes, we have said that the military drills which are being held are of unprecedented scale, but this is not related with the change of the external conjuncture, it is related to the change of a certain behavior. Nothing has changed in the situation we all know”, the PM said.

The decision states that given the fact that in recent years the Armenian Armed Forces have been supplemented with new armament and military equipment, there is a need to raise the quality of professional readiness of the reservists.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan