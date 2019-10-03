Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

President Sarkissian extends congratulations to Iraqi counterpart on National Day

President Sarkissian extends congratulations to Iraqi counterpart on National Day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated President of Iraq Barham Salih on the Iraqi National Day, the President’s Office said.

“President Armen Sarkissian wished Barham Salih robust health and success, and the friendly people of Iraq peace and welfare”, the President’s Office said in a news release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration