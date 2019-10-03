President Sarkissian extends congratulations to Iraqi counterpart on National Day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated President of Iraq Barham Salih on the Iraqi National Day, the President’s Office said.

“President Armen Sarkissian wished Barham Salih robust health and success, and the friendly people of Iraq peace and welfare”, the President’s Office said in a news release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan