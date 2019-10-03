Constitutional Court president opts out from his impeachment debates

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan has said he will not participate in the parliamentary debates on his impeachment.

He said in a statement published on Facebook that he finds his participation to be inexpedient.

Lawmakers will debate the resolution of impeaching Hrayr Tovmasyan at today’s session.

The resolution seeks to request the Constitutional Court to terminate the powers of Hrayr Tovmasyan as Member (judge) of the CC, ousting him from the body.

