Minimum wage increase bill passes first hearing in parliament

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A bill drafted by ruling My Step bloc lawmakers on raising the minimum wage in Armenia has passed the first hearing in parliament.

The bill was adopted with 102 votes in favor and 1 against. MPs Varazdat Karapetyan, Babken Tunyan and Narek Zeynalyan are the co-authors of the bill.

Initially the lawmakers were proposing to increase the minimum wage to 63000 drams, but after discussions in the government the Cabinet suggested increasing it to 68000 drams. The bill was earlier approved by the economic affairs committee of parliament.

Salaries of nearly 57000 public servants and nearly 130000 employees of the private sector will increase if the bill is adopted.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan