Parliament approves restrictions on bookmaking activities

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament has adopted at second hearing the bill on imposing limitations on the organization of lottery and bookmaking activities in the country.

The bill is co-authored by Deputy Speaker Alen Simonyan (ruling My Step bloc), MP Sipan Pashinyan (My Step) and MP Naira Zohrabyan (BHK). It was adopted with 93 votes in favor, 1 against and 1 abstention.

Certain amendments were made into the bill in between the first and second hearings.

Particularly, the new version limits the space of bookmaking offices to a maximum of 200 square meters.

If the bill becomes law, each bookmaking organization will be entitled to have only one bookmaking office in every provincial capital city, as well as only one office in each districts of Yerevan.

Bookmaking offices will also operate in the 4 cities (Tsakhkadzor, Jermuk, Meghri and Sevan), where casinos are legal.

The law will come into force entirely from November 2020.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan