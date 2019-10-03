Artsakh is able to protect its security from Azerbaijani aggression – Armenian MP

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia, member of the Armenian delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (CoE) Tatev Hayrapetyan delivered a report in the PACE titled “Protecting and Supporting the Victims of Terrorism”.

In her report the Armenian MP said terrorism is one of the most significant threats to peace, security and stability, as well as to the enjoyment of human rights and social and economic development.

“Unfortunately, nowadays we ­witness more and more cases of terroristic attacks which break lives of many innocent people. In fact, if the problems seem not to affect us directly, that doesn’t mean any of us is guaranteed from those kind of terrible cases. Until now the victims of terrorism continue to struggle to have their voices heard, have their needs supported and their rights protected. Victims often feel forgotten and neglected once the immediate aftermath of a terrorist attack fades, which can have profound consequences for them. Victims can only recover and cope with their trauma through long-term multi-dimensional support, including physical, psychological, moral, social and financial, in order to heal and live with dignity”, she said.

The lawmaker said they mostly witness the cases of terrorism in the war time period. The case of Syria is vivid example of that. “At the same time as my Armenian colleagues have already mentioned in four day April war in Nagorno Karabakh initiated by Azerbaijani Government, we also witnessed obvious and documented acts of terrorism from Azerbaijani army. Civilians can’t and shouldn’t become targeted even in the most severe war times, however it still happens. Though, according to Geneva conventions acts of terrorism and violence against peaceful civilians are prohibited even in war times. We can’t stay indifferent towards such actions, they should be harshly condemned and necessary preventive measures should be undertaken. That’s also why this report is very important”, the MP added.

“To sum up I would just shortly respond to my Azerbaijani colleagues-by forging the history you can’t change the reality and the reality is Nagorno Karabakh or Artsakh belongs to people who live and will always live on the land they belong to and their ancestors belonged to from ancient times. They have already proved many times that they are able to protect their security and their right to live from Azerbaijani aggression by all possible means”, Tatev Hayrapetyan noted.