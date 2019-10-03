PM Pashinyan congratulates Chancellor Merkel and German nation on National Day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel on German Unity Day, the National Day of Germany celebrated on October 3, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“I cordially congratulate you and the friendly people of Germany on the National Day,” Pashinyan said in a cable sent to Merkel.

“Germany’s reunification opened a new chapter in the history of world politics and international relations. Today Germany is one of the best examples of countries that are based on development, democracy, protection of human rights and the rule of law. The Republic of Armenia attaches great importance to the coherent development and enhancement of bilateral and multilateral relations with the Federal Republic of Germany. Today Armenia is going through a path of reforms full of challenges, and we highly value the support of our partners in overcoming these challenges. Germany is our reliable partner in this issue, a firm supporter of democratic reforms and supporter of the expansion of the Armenia-EU partnership.

Let progress and welfare always accompany the talented and creative German people,” Pashinyan said in the telegram.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan