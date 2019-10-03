LIVE: Parliament session

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A number of bills will be put up for voting today in parliament, including the bill on raising the minimum wage from 55,000 drams to 68,000 drams.

Other bills which will be debated at today’s session include the resolution of impeachment of Hrayr Tovmasyan, the Constitutional Court president. The resolution seeks to request the Constitutional Court to terminate the powers of Hrayr Tovmasyan as Member (judge) of the CC, ousting him from the body.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan