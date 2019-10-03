Sarkissian congratulates Germany on National Day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the German Unity Day, the National Day of Germany which is celebrated October 3.

“Armenia attaches great importance to the continuous development of bilateral relations with friendly Germany,” the Armenian president said in a cable published by Armenian President’s Office.

“We can be pleased to note that the Armenian-German relations which are developing in a spirit of friendship and mutual-understanding are expanding by encompassing new sectors. We have succeeded in establishing productive cooperation virtually in all areas of mutual interest. We highly appreciate Germany’s continuous support to Armenia’s social-economic development, democratic reforms and coherent deepening of the Armenia-EU cooperation.

I am hopeful that through joint efforts we will preserve the positive dynamics of the development of the Armenian-German ties for the benefit of our nations.

I warmly recall my official visit to Germany last year, during which we had constructive dialogue regarding the prospects of bilateral relations”.

Sarkissian also extended his good wishes to his German counterpart and wished the German nation further progress and welfare.

