LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-10-19

LONDON, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 october:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.20% to $1719.00, copper price down by 1.72% to $5662.00, lead price down by 0.24% to $2090.00, nickel price up by 0.66% to $17490.00, tin price up by 1.68% to $16350.00, zinc price down by 2.13% to $2273.00, molybdenum price down by 0.68% to $25794.00, cobalt price stood at $36500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.