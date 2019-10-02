Armenia wants to expand energy cooperation with Iran – Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia wants to expand energy cooperation with Iran in a way that it will in no way hamper the natural development of other relations, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said on October 2 during a parliament-Cabinet Q&A session.

''We know the conjuncture over Iran and we know about our desire to expand energy cooperation with Iran and we want to do it in a way that it will in no way hamper the natural development of our other relations and in a way that it will not hamper the development of relations with Iran in other directions'', PM Pashinyan said.

According to him, this issue has many nuances and it's necessary to carefully work on them and the sides want to find the correct decision together.

During Pashinyan-Rouhani meeting in Yerevan on October 1 the Armenian PM welcomed the readiness of the Iranian side to expand the program of gas-electricity exchange between the two countries.

