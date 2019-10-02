NK conflict settlement should be found through direct talks – Lavrov

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The political process over Nagorno Karabakh conflict is frozen and it's still impossible to move in the direction of the peaceful settlement, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said in his speech at the 16th international Valdai club meeting.

''As refers to Nagorno Karabakh, the situation on the contact line has been quite calm in the recent period, few incident take place and they are not of a large-scale. Exchange of bodies has taken place, exchange of arrested people is being prepared. These are not major developments, but anyway, some processes take place. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs closely cooperate with the foreign ministers. As refers to the situation on site, I can say it's calmer than a year ago, but the political process is frozen and it's still impossible to overcome the hiatus'', Lavrov said.

According to him, the announcements made by the sides do not contribute to the creation of an atmosphere for political processes. ''But we, as Co-chairs together with the USA and France, work together and jointly and have a common vision on this issue. We want to find a solution, which is of course, should be found through direct talks'', Sergey Lavrov said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan