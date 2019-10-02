Pashinyan talked about importance of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan talked about the Supreme Economic Council meeting held in Yerevan on October 1 during the Q&A session at the National Assembly on October 2.

''We assumed the chairmanship of the EAEU on January 1, 2019 and I think yesterday's summit was the culmination of our chairmanship. We signed an agreement with Singapore. Back in July, when I was in Singapore, we reached an agreement, according to which we had to manage to complete the works on that agreement before the Yerevan meeting. Of course, back then it seemed something fantastic that we would be able to complete the agreement in such a short period, but it happened and for that I want to thank the government of Singapore, the governments of our EAEU partner states, as well as the Eurasian Economic Commission. Starting from October the interim agreement between Iran and the EAEU on free trade entered into force. I can record that such a large-scale event had never taken place in EAEU and organizing these large-scale events by us once again proves that we really make all efforts to make the EAEU a more effective institution and to make our partnership more effective'', Pashinyan said.

The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting took place in Yerevan on October 1.

The extended format session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council was attended by the leaders of the EAEU member states: Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazakhstan’s President Kassim Jomart-Tokayev. Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan also participates in the session. The session was also attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong as invited heads of states, as well as by President of Moldova Igor Dodon as head of an observer state.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan