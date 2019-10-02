PM Pashinyan tells why President of Belarus left Yerevan earlier than his colleagues

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan informed about the reasons of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to leave Armenia a bit earlier. ARMENPRESS reports during the Q&A session between the parliament and Cabinet at the National Assembly, PM Pashinyan said that the reason is the tragedy in Lukashenko’s family.

''Unfortunately, some tragic events took place in his family earlier. There was a mourning ceremony which he had to attend and for that reason he left Armenia a bit earlier”, Pashinyan said.

The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting took place in Yerevan on October 1.

The extended format session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council was attended by the leaders of the EAEU member states: Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazakhstan’s President Kassim Jomart-Tokayev. Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan also participates in the session. The session was also attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong as invited heads of states, as well as by President of Moldova Igor Dodon as head of an observer state.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan