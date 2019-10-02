Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-10-19

YEREVAN, 2 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.15 drams to 476.16 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.40 drams to 519.92 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 7.28 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.86 drams to 583.01 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 22731.14 drams. Silver price stood at 264.07 drams. Platinum price stood at 13773.67 drams.