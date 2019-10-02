CBA President meets with EAEU Board Member Timur Zhaksylykov

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of the Central Bank of Armenia Artur Javadyan received Member of the Board – Minister in charge of Economy and Financial Policy at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EAEU) Timur Zhaksylykov, who arrived in Armenia to participate in the sessions of the EAEU financial markets consulting committee, the CBA told Armenpress.

The officials highly appreciated the results of the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council which was held on October 1 in Yerevan, expressing hope that these outcomes will provide new cooperation and integration opportunities for the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). They specifically highlighted the adoption of the concept on creating a single financial market and the joint work of the central banks and the EAEU Board in that.

Timur Zhaksylykov thanked Armenia’s Central Bank for assisting the Board to host the session.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan