Iran to continue reducing nuclear deal commitments, says Supreme Leader

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Iran will continue reducing its commitments under its 2015 nuclear deal until it reaches the “desired result,” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on October 2, according to his official website, Reuters reported.

“We will continue the reduction of commitments,” Khamenei said in a meeting with commanders of the elite Revolutionary Guards.

“The responsibility is with the Atomic Energy Organization and they must be carry out the reduction ...in a precise, complete and comprehensive way and continue until the time we reach a desired result.”

 




