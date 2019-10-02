Yerevan City Hall makes final payment to Sanitek, calls for fulfillment of salary obligations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Hall has paid 160,000,000 to Sanitek for services rendered in the second half of August 2019, Mayor Hayk Marutyan’s spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan said on Facebook.

“We call on the executives of the Sanitek companies to direct these funds as a priority for the fulfillment of salary obligations towards their own employees,” he said.

He added that the City Hall doesn’t have any other financial obligations towards the waste management company anymore “taking into account this company’s total suspension of waste collection and sanitary cleaning services in the city since August 29th”.

