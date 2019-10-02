Armenian Ambassador meets with Georgian defense minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan met with Defense Minister Irakli Garibashvili, the Armenian Embassy told Armenpress.

Ambassador Sadoyan congratulated the Georgian minister on assuming office, expressing hope that during his tenure the Armenian-Georgian relations will further deepen in the defense field.

The minister noted that the Armenian-Georgian brotherly relations have a history of centuries and great potential to develop.

The sides discussed the existing cooperation prospects between Armenia and Georgia in the military sphere. They highlighted taking actions contributing to regional security and stability.

