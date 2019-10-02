Meetings with Putin to boost development of Armenian-Russian ties, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed confidence that the meetings with President of Russia Vladimir Putin will boost the development of the Armenian-Russian relations.

“I think the detailed conversation with the Russian president in the airport will give new impetus to the Armenian-Russian relations. Our two meetings, formal and informal, with the Russian president that took place yesterday were the logical continuation of one another,” Pashinyan said on Facebook.

Pashinyan and Putin had a 1,5 hour long second meeting at the Yerevan airport before the Russian leader’s departure after the official bilateral meeting earlier in the day. “The Armenian-Russian relations are on a reliable and positive course,” Pashinyan said.

Putin arrived to Armenia on October 1 for the EAEU summit.

Leaders of all EAEU countries – Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgzystan, participated in the summit.

President of Moldova Igor Dodon took part in the summit by virtue of Moldova’s observer status in the EAEU.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong participated in the meeting as invited leaders of non-member states.

