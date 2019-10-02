Armenian President’s spouse Nouneh Sarkissian attends Nairian Pan-Armenian Dance Award ceremony

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Spouse of the Armenian President Nouneh Sarkissian attended the Nairian Pan-Armenian Dance Award ceremony at the National Academy of Opera and Ballet after A. Spendiaryan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“Dance is a language without words. For centuries, we, Armenians, have danced trying to express our emotions, feelings and relationships. We have a rich dance history”, Nouneh Sarkissian said while handing over an award to the Yerevan State Choreographic college. Mrs. Sarkissian said the Armenian ballet also has old traditions, in particular remembering famous ethnic Armenian ballerina Agrepina Vaganova who had a great contribution to the development of ballet across the world.

Nouneh Sarkissian said we should be proud of all Armenian dancers performing in different countries of the world. “They are the ambassadors of the Armenian culture. We should appreciate and be proud of them”, she said.

Director of the Yerevan State Choreographic college Hasmik Markosyan thanked the President’s spouse, stating that Mrs. Sarkissian is the greatest friend of the college. “She frequently visits our college and watches the performances of our students with a great interest. Thanks to Mrs. Sarkissian our two students are currently taking part in master classes at the Great Theater of Moscow”, Markosyan said, adding that Nouneh Sarkissian also assisted the restoration of the college.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan