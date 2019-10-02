Armenian Deputy PM holds meeting with Senior Minister of Singapore

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan held a meeting on October 1 with Senior Minister of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Avinyan told Shanmugaratnam that Armenians highly appreciate Singapore’s achievements and that the country’s accumulated experience in a number of sectors can be instructive for Armenia, especially taking into account the Armenian government’s emphasis on the development of human capital, Avinyan’s Office said in a news release.

Shanmugaratnam thanked for the reception and noted that Singapore is ready to share the experience it acquired on the path of development with Armenia.

Addressing commercial-economic ties, Avinyan said that the agreements signed between the EAEU and Singapore, as well as Armenia and Singapore, will seriously boost trade turnover and will open new prospects for business circles.

Taking into account Singapore’s leading experience the parties discussed prospects of the public administration reforms, digitization, as well as prospects for cooperation as part of the Work Armenia program.

Issues of establishing mutually-beneficial partnership in the high-tech sector were highlighted.

Avinyan expressed hope that the upcoming WCIT 2019 Yerevan will be a good occasion for Singaporean enterprises to get to know Armenia’s opportunities better.

The topic of regulations in crypto-currency sector was also discussed. The Singaporean side proposed to send an Armenian delegation to the upcoming Singapore FinTech Festival 2019 in November, the largest crypto-currency event.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan