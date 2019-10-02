Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

Parliament session begins – LIVE

Parliament session begins – LIVE

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia continues holding its regular sessions.

A number of bills are included in today’s session agenda.

In addition to several bills, the MPs will debate the issue of applying to the Constitutional Court on suspending the powers of Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration