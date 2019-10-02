Parliament session begins – LIVE
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia continues holding its regular sessions.
A number of bills are included in today’s session agenda.
In addition to several bills, the MPs will debate the issue of applying to the Constitutional Court on suspending the powers of Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
