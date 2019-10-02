Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-10-19

LONDON, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.63% to $1722.50, copper price up by 0.31% to $5761.00, lead price up by 0.87% to $2095.00, nickel price up by 0.26% to $17375.00, tin price down by 1.50% to $16080.00, zinc price up by 1.07% to $2322.50, molybdenum price stood at $25970.00, cobalt price down by 2.67% to $36500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




