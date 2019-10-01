Pashinyan confident in continuity of Armenia’s success in EAEU  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is confident that Armenia will continue recording success in the Eurasian Economic Union, ARMENPRESS reports Nikol Pashinyan said in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Yerevan.

“I am glad for the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting was held in Yerevan. This is a very memorable thing for Armenia. I am satisfied over our chairmanship over the Union, but this is not the end. I am confident we will be able to record more success in the EAEU”, PM Pashinyan said.

The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting took place in Yerevan on October 1. The Republic of Armenia holds the chairmanship over the union for 2019.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan