Pashinyan emphasizes importance of strategic relations with Russia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan hoped that Armenia and Russia will continue deepening strategic relations, ARMENPRESS reports Nikol Pashinyan talked about the bilateral relations between Armenia and Russia in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We greatly value our bilateral relations with Russia. The Russian Federation is our strategic partner. We hope to make our relations stronger”, Pashinyan said.

This is the 1st visit of the Russian President to Armenia since Nikol Pashinyan became the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan