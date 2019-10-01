Artsakh’s FM receives delegation of Tufenkian Benevolent Foundation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received the delegation of the Tufenkian Benevolent Foundation comprising Executive Director Raffi Doudaklian, member of the Board of Trustees Andranik Gasparian, head of the Foundation’s Office in Artsakh Edwin Grigorian, and a group of benefactors on October 1.

As ARMEN PRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Artsakh, during the meeting, the sides discussed the humanitarian programs by the Foundation underway in Artsakh, as well as the prospects for strengthening and expanding the cooperation between the state structures of the Republic of Artsakh and the Tufenkian Foundation.

Masis Mayilian appreciated the activities of the Tufenkian Benevolent Foundation in Artsakh, stressing the significance of its programs contributing to the sustainable development of the Republic’s communities.