Pashinyan publishes photo with Presidents of different countries in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan posted a photo with the Presidents of various countries who are in Armenia in the sidelines of the EAEU Supreme Economic Council meeting.

ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian PM published a photo in his Facebook page with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and President of Moldova Igor Dodon.

PM Pashinyan named the photo “selfie on the road”. “We managed to make an important decision during this period”, he wrote.

Edited and transated by Tigran Sirekanyan